Pina agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Brewers, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

This was Pina's first arbitration-eligible offseason, so he will be making seven figures for the first time in his career. Perhaps more noteworthy, however, is the fact the Brewers signed Yasmani Grandal earlier in the week. This pushes Pina to a clear backup role for 2019, limiting his fantasy relevance to NL-only leagues and deep two-catcher mixers.

