Pina (calf) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Pina will now miss his fourth consecutive game with a nagging calf injury. Though he's been labeled as day-to-day, a trip to the disabled list seems more likely with each passing day of inaction. Jett Bandy will again fill in behind the plate in Pina's absence. The Brewers open up a three-game set against the Reds on Monday.