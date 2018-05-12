Pina is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.

Pina is hitting just .188/.250/.363 on the season. A .172 BABIP indicates that some bad luck is involved, but he's also seen a spike in his soft-hit rate from 14.1 percent last year to 27.9 percent this season. Jett Bandy will get the start Saturday in his place.

