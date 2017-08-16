Pina went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

He put the Brewers ahead for good with his ninth long ball of the season. The 30-year-old's momentum from an outstanding spring has carried over through the first four-plus months of the regular-season campaign, resulting in an improbable .290/.333/.457 line for the former journeyman. Pina should continue to see steady playing time even after Stephen Vogt (knee) returns.