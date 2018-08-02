Pina went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Pina came through with a clutch, base-loaded single to tie up the game in the eighth, though Milwaukee eventually dropped this one in the 10th. The 31-year-old has racked up three straight multi-hit outings, going 7-for-12 in that span to bring his batting average to a season-high .235.