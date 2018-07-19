Pina (biceps) was sent to Low-A Wisconsin on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Pina is scheduled to serve as Wisconsin's designated hitter Thursday and should resume work behind the plate with the affiliate soon after. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since July 6 with a left biceps injury and will likely step in as the Brewers' No. 1 catcher once he returns from the disabled list.

