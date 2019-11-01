The Brewers picked up Pina's $1.85 million option for 2020, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 32-year-old backstop hit .228/.313/.411 (87 wRC+) with seven home runs in 179 plate appearances. However, he was a plus defensive catcher, making him worth 1.1 wins above replacement in just 76 games, per FanGraphs. The Brewers will attempt to bring in a better all-around option ahead of him on the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories