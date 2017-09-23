Brewers' Manny Pina: Still dealing with thumb injury
Pina (thumb) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
It's not clear where Pina stands with his thumb injury, but he did not play Friday for the first time since Sept. 6, so it seems at the least he is unable to play a full nine innings. It remains to be seen if he'll be available off the bench Saturday.
