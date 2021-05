Pina is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

The 33-year-old went 1-for-4 with a run in his return from the injured list Saturday, and he'll move to the bench for the series finale. Pina should operate as Milwaukee's primary catcher until Omar Narvaez (hamstring) returns from his own injury, but he's unlikely to work as an everyday starter with Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile also on the active roster.