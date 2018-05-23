Brewers' Manny Pina: Takes seat Wednesday
Pina is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Diamondbacks.
Jett Bandy will get the start behind the dish and bat in the No. 8 hole, as the Brewers give Pina the day off. Pina is starting to pick up his production at the plate, hitting .275 with one home run and five RBI over his last 14 games.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...