Pina (biceps) was able to take some swings in the batting cage Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday due to a left biceps strain. This marked the first time he swung a bat since landing on the disabled list, so this was a positive step forward for the backstop. He will look to ramp up baseball activities over the next week in order to return for the second half of the season following the All-Star break.