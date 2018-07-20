Pina (biceps) will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's matchup against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pina landed on the disabled list July 8 with a left bicep strain, and after completing a short rehab stint, he'll return to the lineup following the All-Star break. The Brewers figure to return Jacob Nottingham to Triple-A Colorado Springs in a corresponding move, as Pina will take over the starting catching duties.