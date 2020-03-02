Pina is 2-for-10 with an RBI and a run through four appearances this spring.

While Yasmani Grandal is no longer on the Brewers' roster, Omar Narvaez is, so Pina will slot in as the Brewers' No. 2 catcher for the second year in a row. Narvaez's skills behind the plate do not compare to Grandal's, though, and Pina fared far better against left-handed pitching last year, so Pina should play more than your standard backup catcher and a platoon could even be in the cards.