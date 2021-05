Pina (toe) was not activated from the injured list when first eligible Friday but is expected back over the weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports indicated Pina would require a minimum-length stay on the injured list. While those reports were evidently slightly optimistic, he's only a day or two behind that schedule. He'll spend a brief period as the Brewers' primary catcher upon his return, with Omar Narvaez (hamstring) still at least a week away from returning to action.