Pina will open the season as the Brewers' primary catcher with Stephen Vogt (shoulder) set to hit the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Even if Vogt had been healthy, Pina likely would have garnered the Opening Day nod on the strength of his stellar defense and respectable showing at the plate last season, though the distribution of starts between the two may have been fairly even. With the lefty-hitting Vogt out of the mix, however, the Brewers now have two right-handed catchers in Pina and Jett Bandy, which should afford Pina a healthier workload than he would enjoy otherwise. Bandy's initial action will likely be limited mostly to day games after night games unless he plays well enough to warrant a larger portion of the catching timeshare.