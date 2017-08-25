Brewers' Manny Pina: Withheld from Friday's lineup
Pina is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Stephen Vogt will start at catcher for the Brewers on Friday night while Pina moves to the bench. Vogt's recent activation from the disabled list has already lowered Pina's time in the lineup, as he's started four of the seven games since.
