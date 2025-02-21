The Brewers signed Margot to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Margot slashed only .238/.289/.337 with four home runs and five stolen bases over 129 contests during his lone season with the Twins in 2024. The 30-year-old's defensive metrics have slipped in recent years, but he is a career .279/.338/.415 hitter versus left-handed pitching. Margot will compete for a reserve outfielder job.