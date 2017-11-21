Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Moved to 40-man roster
Diplan was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster Monday.
In an effort to protect Diplan from the Rule 5 draft, the Brewers added him to the 40-man roster. Diplan struggled at High-A Carolina last season. Over 26 games, 22 of which were starts, he threw for a bleak 5.23 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. His control was lacking, as he posted a 119:71 K:BB.
