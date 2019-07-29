Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Removed from 40-man roster
Diplan was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jordan Lyles, acquired in a trade from the Pirates in a corresponding move. Diplan is considered at least a fringe prospect, with a good fastball and changeup but shaky command, but he hasn't fared well in parts of two seasons with Double-A Biloxi, recording a 4.79 ERA and a 14.2 percent walk rate in 114.2 innings.
