Feliciano is a bit behind schedule after experiencing soreness during throwing drills in spring camp, but is expected to report to High-A Carolina in a couple weeks when he is fully healthy, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

This was a pretty vague injury report, as it's unclear exactly which part of his arm is ailing. It's encouraging though that Rosenbaum reports Feliciano should be good for game action in the near future. The 19-year-old backstop hit .251/.320/.331 with four home runs and 10 steals in 104 games at Low-A last year, which is actually pretty solid, considering he was one of the youngest players in the Midwest League. He also displayed an impressive 72:34 K:BB in 446 plate appearances. The Florida State League is a tough place to hit, so while Feliciano is a legitimate prospect for dynasty leagues, his numbers may not generate much hype this season.