Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Behind schedule
Feliciano is a bit behind schedule after experiencing soreness during throwing drills in spring camp, but is expected to report to High-A Carolina in a couple weeks when he is fully healthy, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
This was a pretty vague injury report, as it's unclear exactly which part of his arm is ailing. It's encouraging though that Rosenbaum reports Feliciano should be good for game action in the near future. The 19-year-old backstop hit .251/.320/.331 with four home runs and 10 steals in 104 games at Low-A last year, which is actually pretty solid, considering he was one of the youngest players in the Midwest League. He also displayed an impressive 72:34 K:BB in 446 plate appearances. The Florida State League is a tough place to hit, so while Feliciano is a legitimate prospect for dynasty leagues, his numbers may not generate much hype this season.
More News
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...