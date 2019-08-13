Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Boosts home run total
Feliciano went 15-for-42 (.357) with four home runs, three doubles, nine RBI and a 4:12 BB:K over his last 11 games with High-A Carolina.
It's been a big year in the power department for Feliciano, who is now up to 19 long balls, three triples and 22 doubles over 110 games. Feliciano currently leads the Carolina League in all of home runs, RBI (78), slugging percentage (.477) and total bases (198), and his .802 OPS slots in fourth.
