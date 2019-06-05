Feliciano went 16-for-37 (.432) with four home runs, four doubles, a triple, and eight RBI over his last nine games with High-A Carolina.

Feliciano has pounded the ball all season for Carolina, making hard contact on 35.4 percent of his hits, already setting a career high with 24 extra-base hits, and posting an .846 OPS -- tied for the fourth best mark in the Carolina League.