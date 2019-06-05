Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Continues impressing
Feliciano went 16-for-37 (.432) with four home runs, four doubles, a triple, and eight RBI over his last nine games with High-A Carolina.
Feliciano has pounded the ball all season for Carolina, making hard contact on 35.4 percent of his hits, already setting a career high with 24 extra-base hits, and posting an .846 OPS -- tied for the fourth best mark in the Carolina League.
More News
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Hits walkoff homer•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Good to go for 2019 season•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Moved up to High-A level•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Behind schedule•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Holding his own at Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...