Feliciano is 4-for-6 (.667) with a double, two triples, five RBI and a 1:0 BB:K through five exhibition games in March.

Feliciano hit the ball well with the big-league club last spring, and he is doing the same this time around. The 22-year-old has appeared in just three games above the High-A level, but he figures to open the 2021 campaign with either Double-A Biloxi or Triple-A Nashville.