The Brewers recalled Feliciano from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Heading into Wednesday, Feliciano was No. 4 on the Brewers' organizational depth chart at catcher, but he'll find himself with the big club as the No. 2 option behind the dish ahead of the team's series finale in Pittsburgh. In the wake of Tuesday's trade-deadline moves, the Brewers designated No. 3 catcher Pedro Severino for assignment Wednesday, only to lose top backstop Omar Narvaez (quadriceps) to an injury in their 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh later that night. With Narvaez heading to the 10-day injured list Thursday in a corresponding move, Feliciano will now settle in as Victor Caratini's top backup until Narvaez is healthy again.
