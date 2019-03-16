Feliciano (shoulder) is slated to catch and bat third Saturday in a minor-league game for High-A Carolina.

Feliciano's time in the Arizona Fall League was cut short after he required arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, but his availability for game action this spring suggests he has made a full recovery. The 20-year-old is considered the top catching prospect in the Brewers organization but is unlikely to arrive in the big leagues for at least a couple more years.

