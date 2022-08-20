Feliciano was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Feliciano had served as the Brewers' backup catcher since early August after Omar Narvaez strained his quadriceps. He only got into two games during his time on the roster, going 1-for-4 with a walk. Narvaez returned to the active roster Saturday, so Feliciano will return to the minors.
