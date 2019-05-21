Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Hits walkoff homer
Feliciano went 2-for-4 and hit a walkoff home run in a game with High-A Carolina on Monday.
It's been a breakout year in the power department for Feliciano, whose latest long ball gives him eight on the season -- already double his previous career high. Feliciano has bounced back nicely after posting just a .611 OPS at the High-A level, and at just 20 years old -- 2.6 years younger on average than the rest of the players in the Carolina League, according to Baseball Reference -- his stock is on the rise.
