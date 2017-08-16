Feliciano, 18, is hitting .241/.306/.328 with four home runs, 32 RBI and nine steals through 89 games for Low-A Wisconsin.

Though the statistics look pedestrian at first glance, catching prospects face perhaps the most difficult transition to full-season ball of any player. That Feliciano has shown impressive plate discipline at such a young age, while also still learning the catching position, should be taken as a very positive sign. He's far off from the big leagues, but Feliciano has plenty of promise for the Brew Crew.