site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-mario-feliciano-joins-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Joins 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
at
8:05 pm ET 1 min read
Feliciano was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster Friday.
Feliciano spent the 2020 season on the Brewers' 60-man roster, but he failed to make his major-league debut. He'll now be protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft, and he should begin the 2021 season at the Double-A or Triple-A level.
More News
07/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/25/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/13/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
06/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
05/21/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read