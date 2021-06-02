Feliciano has been out of the Triple-A Nashville lineup since May 21 due to a right shoulder impingement, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers believe Feliciano is more than half way through his recovery from the injury; he resumed a throwing program Tuesday and is expected to rejoin the Nashville lineup in approximately 10 days. Before getting shut down with the injury, the 22-year-old catcher slashed .114/.195/.200 over 41 plate appearances at Nashville.