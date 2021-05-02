Feliciano was optioned to the alternate training site Sunday.
The 22-year-old was promoted Saturday and made his big-league debut for Milwaukee, and he came around to score the winning run after earning a walk in his only plate appearance. Feliciano is expected to start at Triple-A Nashville when the minor-league season begins this week.
