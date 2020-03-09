Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Sent to minors
Feliciano was reassigned to minor league camp Monday.
Feliciano is one of the Brewers' better prospects, so the club gave him a chance to see a few at-bats with the major league team this spring. He fared well in limited action, going 4-for-12 (.333) with two doubles, five RBI and a 1:2 BB:K. It remains to be seen which affiliate he will open the season with, but it will be a pivotal year for Feliciano's prospect status, as last season's Carolina League MVP last could really give his stock a boost with another productive campaign.
