Feliciano (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Monday with the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

On the shelf at Triple-A Nashville since May 21 with a right shoulder impingement, Feliciano has finally been cleared for game action after he was able to throw to the bases without issue during his recent workouts. Feliciano will likely need a few games in the lower levels of the minors to fully ramp up before Nashville feels comfortable activating him from its 7-day injured list.