Feliciano underwent arthroscopic right shoulder surgery Thursday after feeling discomfort in his throwing arm at the Arizona Fall League. The catcher is expected to be fully healthy for spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Feliciano missed the first couple months of the 2018 season with an arm injury, so is it slightly concerning that he had another setback with his throwing side. That said, some time to rest and heal the shoulder properly should allow the 20-year-old to come into next season without any lingering problems. Across 42 games with High-A Carolina, he hit .205/.282/.329 with three home runs and 12 RBI.