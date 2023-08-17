Canha went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Canha's blast was one of three hits for the Brewers, all of which went for extra bases. He took Clayton Kershaw deep in the second inning to briefly tie the game at 1-1. Canha has struggled with the Brewers so far, going 10-for-47 (.213) over 14 contests since he was traded from the Mets. He's now at a .240/.334/.375 slash line with seven homers, 35 RBI, 33 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 103 games this season.