Milwaukee signed Canha to a minor-league contract Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Canha went through most of the offseason without garnering interest from a team, but he will get a chance to catch on with the Brewers for the 2025 campaign. He ended the 2024 regular season with the Cardinals after being traded by the Tigers in July, but he suffered a right thumb sprain in late September that resulted in him being placed on the 10-day IL. He finished the 2024 regular season slashing .242/.344/.346 with seven stolen bases, seven home runs and 42 RBI across 462 plate appearances. If he does manage to make the Opening Day roster, the 36-year-old Canha won't likely serve more than as a complimentary piece behind Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick. Canha previously spent time with Milwaukee for the tail end of 2023 after being traded by the Mets, and over the final 50 games of the regular season he slashed .287/.373/.427 with five home runs and 33 RBI over 204 plate appearances.