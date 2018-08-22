Albers (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

As expected, Albers will rejoin the active roster prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Reds. He pitched in three minor-league contests with Double-A Biloxi and should be available out of the bullpen immediately. Across 29 appearances with Milwaukee this year, he's logged a 6.23 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Keon Broxton was optioned to the minors in a subsequent move.

