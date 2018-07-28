Brewers' Matt Albers: Activated from DL
Albers (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Albers, who has been sidelined since June 11, joins a pretty stacked bullpen after the recent acquisition of Joakim Soria. Look for him to operate in low-to-mid leverage situations going forward.
