Albers (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Albers is eligible to return Wednesday, and given the short length of his absence, he'll likely not need a long rehab assignment. The Brewers will want to make sure he's right this time around, though, as he was lit up for 10 runs in just 1.2 innings after returning from his previous trip to the disabled list (with a shoulder injury).

