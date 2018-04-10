Brewers' Matt Albers: Blows save but picks up win
Albers pitched the ninth inning and blew a save in Monday's game against the Cardinals, but he remained in the game for the 10th inning and picked up the win by tossing a clean frame.
Manager Craig Counsell used his late-inning relievers in a way that led to Albers receiving the save opportunity in the ninth inning, and he was ultimately unable to hold the lead. He did give up just one run despite being in a bases-loaded jam with no outs, though, so Counsell brought him back out for another inning after the Brewers scored in the 10th inning, and that time Albers did the job, recording three consecutive outs. Albers' shaky ninth inning leaves the door open for another reliever like Jacob Barnes to see save chances while closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) is sidelined, but given the order the relievers entered the game Tuesday -- as opposed to Saturday's loss to the Cubs, when Barnes received a save opportunity with Albers presumably unavailable -- he appears to be the favorite for saves in Milwaukee for the time being.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Temporary closer committee in place•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Success carrying over•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Inks two-year deal with Brewers•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Away for birth of child•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Picks up seventh hold Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Nats add bullpen reinforcements•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...