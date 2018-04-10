Albers pitched the ninth inning and blew a save in Monday's game against the Cardinals, but he remained in the game for the 10th inning and picked up the win by tossing a clean frame.

Manager Craig Counsell used his late-inning relievers in a way that led to Albers receiving the save opportunity in the ninth inning, and he was ultimately unable to hold the lead. He did give up just one run despite being in a bases-loaded jam with no outs, though, so Counsell brought him back out for another inning after the Brewers scored in the 10th inning, and that time Albers did the job, recording three consecutive outs. Albers' shaky ninth inning leaves the door open for another reliever like Jacob Barnes to see save chances while closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) is sidelined, but given the order the relievers entered the game Tuesday -- as opposed to Saturday's loss to the Cubs, when Barnes received a save opportunity with Albers presumably unavailable -- he appears to be the favorite for saves in Milwaukee for the time being.