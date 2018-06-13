Albers is dealing with shoulder inflammation and will take a break from throwing for a few days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Albers will resume throwing once the discomfort subsides, which he hopes will occur sometime this weekend. The right-hander was placed on the 10-day disabled list following his rough outing against the Cubs on Monday. There should be a better gauge of his eventual return once Albers is able to start tossing the ball around.