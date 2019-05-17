Brewers' Matt Albers: Effective out of bullpen
Albers tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Thursday's victory over the Phillies.
Albers was charged with protecting a four-run lead when he entered and got the job done. He really struggled at the end of the 2018 campaign, but has been reliable out of the bullpen early this season, keeping the opponent off the scoreboard in 14 of his 19 appearances while posting a 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 22:5 K:BB over 19 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...