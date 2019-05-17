Albers tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Thursday's victory over the Phillies.

Albers was charged with protecting a four-run lead when he entered and got the job done. He really struggled at the end of the 2018 campaign, but has been reliable out of the bullpen early this season, keeping the opponent off the scoreboard in 14 of his 19 appearances while posting a 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 22:5 K:BB over 19 innings.

