Albers tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's victory over the Royals.

Albers pitched the seventh inning and into the eighth frame and lowered his ERA to 1.42 in the process. However, he was the first reliever into the game after starter Zach Davies exited it, which is more evidence that his days of seeing save chances for the Brewers are in the past.

