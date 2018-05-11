Albers tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's victory over the Rockies.

Albers walked the first batter he faced to give the Rockies the bases loaded with one out, but he induced a double play from the next batter and retired all three hitters in order in his next frame. Albers is not seeing save chances like he did earlier this season, and he likely won't anytime soon given the other options in the Brewers' bullpen. However, he has been exceptional since taking a loss April 15, giving up only an unearned run while posting a 0.86 WHIP and four holds in 9.1 innings over eight appearances since that date.