Albers tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Albers allowed three earned runs in a loss to the Dodgers last week, but he has notched two scoreless outings since. He has been used in a multitude of situations this season, but has not regularly been part of the Brewers' late-inning mix, which has given him limited appeal in fantasy formats.

