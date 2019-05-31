Brewers' Matt Albers: Finishes Thursday's victory
Albers tossed a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers' 11-5 victory over the Pirates on Thursday.
Closer Josh Hader entered Thursday's game in the eight inning and would have been in line for a save had he remained in the game for the ninth frame, but with the Brewers scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning, manager Craig Counsell decided to take Hader out to limit his pitch count and allow Albers to finish the game. Albers got the job done, retiring all three batters he faced, one via strikeout. He has recorded two scoreless outings in a row after allowing at least one earned run in four of his previous seven appearances.
