Albers struck out three batters in his lone inning of relief in Thursday's 21-5 loss to the Dodgers but surrendered three runs on three hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk.

Albers has been a disaster since returning from the disabled list July 28 after a two-and-a-half-week absence due to a shoulder injury. In his three appearances out of the bullpen, the right-hander has been roughed up for eight earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 1.1 innings. Those struggles along with the trade-deadline pickup of Joakim Soria may relegate Albers' usage to low-leverage spots for the time being.