Brewers' Matt Albers: Inks two-year deal with Brewers
Albers agreed to a two-year contract with the Brewers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, the deal is worth $5 million over the two years.
The Brewers continue to pace the league with offseason acquisitions, with Albers joining Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Jhoulys Chacin as part of Milwaukee's winter overhaul. The 35-year-old is coming off an impressive 2017 campaign with the Nationals during which he posted a 1.62 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 63:17 K:BB across 61 innings of work. He also picked up a pair of saves, though he figures to settle into a set-up/middle-relief role with Corey Knebel set to reprise his role as Milwaukee's closer.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Away for birth of child•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Picks up seventh hold Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Nats add bullpen reinforcements•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Clean ninth inning•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Records one out against Cubs•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Blows second save in loss to Atlanta•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...