Albers agreed to a two-year contract with the Brewers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, the deal is worth $5 million over the two years.

The Brewers continue to pace the league with offseason acquisitions, with Albers joining Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Jhoulys Chacin as part of Milwaukee's winter overhaul. The 35-year-old is coming off an impressive 2017 campaign with the Nationals during which he posted a 1.62 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 63:17 K:BB across 61 innings of work. He also picked up a pair of saves, though he figures to settle into a set-up/middle-relief role with Corey Knebel set to reprise his role as Milwaukee's closer.