Albers threw a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Albers has had mixed results this spring, allowing just two earned runs over 5.2 innings (3.18) and striking out eight batters, but also giving up six hits, issuing two walks and hitting two batters. The Brewers signed Albers to a two-year contract last offseason, and he has likely done enough to hang onto his roster spot. However, he really struggled at the end of last year, and could be on a bit of a short leash if that carries into this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories