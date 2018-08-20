Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Albers (hamstring) is back with the team and will be reinstated from the 10-day DL in the coming days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Albers was able to make a third minor-league appearance with Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, and didn't experience any signs of discomfort or lingering pain in the his hamstring. Expect the right-hander to be activated from the shelf Tuesday or Wednesday.